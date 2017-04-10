Man charged in 2015 murder in Anaheim

SANTA ANA A 30-year-old man charged with murdering a roommate in Anaheim nearly two years ago was expected to make his initial court appearance today. Augustine Brady Godoy - who was initially arrested in July 2015 but not charged then - was arrested Thursday, according to Orange County Jail records.

