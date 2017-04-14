Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault found in Mexico, returned to Orange County
A 28-year-old man was in custody after authorities said he tried to sexually assault a woman and exposed himself to others before fleeing to Mexico. Fabian Villa of Santa Ana was returned to Orange County on Thursday, according to Santa Ana police.
