KKK leader, an Orange resident, jailed following assault conviction

SANTA ANA William Ernest Hagen, an Orange resident who is the state grand dragon of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, was convicted Friday April 7, in connection with a 2015 attack on a homeless man outside of a bar. An Orange County Superior Court judge ordered Hagen held in the Orange County Jail pending his June 16 sentencing for assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm, criminal threats, and an enhancement for using a deadly weapon.

