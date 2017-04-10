KKK leader, an Orange resident, jailed following assault conviction
SANTA ANA William Ernest Hagen, an Orange resident who is the state grand dragon of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, was convicted Friday April 7, in connection with a 2015 attack on a homeless man outside of a bar. An Orange County Superior Court judge ordered Hagen held in the Orange County Jail pending his June 16 sentencing for assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm, criminal threats, and an enhancement for using a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|O TOWN
|370
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr 2
|Tony
|93
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC