Killer Steven Gordon says nothing can justify what he did

'I am beyond evil': Serial killer Steven Gordon who ASKED for the death penalty after he raped and murdered four women speaks for the first time about his 'screwed up' crimes In a Daily Mail exclusive clip, serial killer Steven Gordon discusses his trial and sentencing to death for the first time in a Dateline interview that will air Friday Gordon has been sentenced to death for the abduction and murder of four women in California over 2013 and 2014 The serial killer convicted of the abduction and murder of four women in California in 2013 and 2014 has spoken out about the December 2016 verdict and February sentence to death for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.