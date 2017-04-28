Japanese lifestyle brand coming to Santa Ana, growing in Southern California
Japanese lifestyle brand Miniso is making its way to Santa Ana. The store is scheduled to open this summer in MainPlace Mall on the ground level near Macy's.
