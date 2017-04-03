Highland teen faces murder charge

HIGHLAND >> The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department announced Friday a 16-year-old Highland boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the April 1 daytime shooting of a man . Benito Valente, 41, of Santa Ana died late Monday at Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he had been brought after being found slumped over the wheel of his car shortly after noon April 1 at 7862 Lankershim Ave. in Highland, a sheriff's news release states.

