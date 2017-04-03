Highland teen faces murder charge

Highland teen faces murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

HIGHLAND >> The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department announced Friday a 16-year-old Highland boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the April 1 daytime shooting of a man . Benito Valente, 41, of Santa Ana died late Monday at Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he had been brought after being found slumped over the wheel of his car shortly after noon April 1 at 7862 Lankershim Ave. in Highland, a sheriff's news release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 3 min O TOWN 370
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... 1 hr Solarman 1
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Thu Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Apr 6 Green light free 628
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Apr 2 Tony 93
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC