Fulleton police office pleads not guilty to filing a false police report
SANTA ANA A Fullerton police officer accused of filing a false report that contradicted body camera footage pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Miguel Siliceo, 51, of Anaheim was charged with one felony count of false report by a peace officer after prosecutors said he logged a report stating a man was resisting arrest when body camera footage from other officers at the scene showed otherwise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Salads
|627
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr 2
|Tony
|93
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Mar 31
|Frogface Kate
|190
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|Friend
|3
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC