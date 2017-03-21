From the Archives: Horse rescued during 1967 brush fire
Oct. 29, 1967: Kathy Thompson, right, helps unidentified man evacuate frightened horse from a boarding stable on Serrano Ave., Villa Park. Truck on right is aflame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|6 hr
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|12 hr
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Green light free
|628
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr 2
|Tony
|93
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Mar 31
|Frogface Kate
|190
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC