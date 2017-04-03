FAA Allows Harrison Ford to Keep Flying without Restriction
The FAA has concluded that no further "enforcement action was warranted" in regard to Harrison Ford's recent landing incident at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. According to a statement from Stephen Hofer, the attorney for the 74-year-old actor and pilot, the agency conducted a full interview with Ford, and ultimately it was determined that the actor would retain his pilot's license "without restriction."
