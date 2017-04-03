Experimental, futuristic home in California awarded to veteran family, others to follow
Put it on display for a year, disassemble it, move it to a permanent new location and put it back together again? Check, check and check. Over the past six years, the ABC Green Home project has met almost all of its goals for building a home that's "affordable," "buildable" with existing technology and "certified" as an energy- and water-efficient.
