El Segundo police seek identity of forgery/check theft suspect
Police are looking for a woman who cashed two checks stolen in early March from an office at 909 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in El Segundo. On March 22, the woman and a man posed as a couple "in need" and coaxed two customers at Bank of America branches in Santa Ana and Aliso Viejo to cash them for a total of $4,762.50.
