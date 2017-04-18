Eighteen Visions reunites; announces ...

Eighteen Visions reunites; announces new album, "XVIII"

Eighteen Visions is back. Ten years to the day after playing their final show, the Orange County metallers have announced that they've reunited, and that they'll release a new album titled XVIII -- the Roman numeral for 18 -- on June 2. For your first taste of the reunited Eighteen Visions, you can listen to the XVIII single "Oath" now on YouTube .

