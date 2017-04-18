Eighteen Visions reunites; announces new album, "XVIII"
Eighteen Visions is back. Ten years to the day after playing their final show, the Orange County metallers have announced that they've reunited, and that they'll release a new album titled XVIII -- the Roman numeral for 18 -- on June 2. For your first taste of the reunited Eighteen Visions, you can listen to the XVIII single "Oath" now on YouTube .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|43 min
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Vic
|383
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|1
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|20 hr
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC