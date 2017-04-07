Dreamcar Shares New Song 'Born To Lie', Self-Titled Debut Album Now Available for Pre-Order
DREAMCAR today released "Born To Lie", the expansive second track off their self-titled debut album, due out May 12 via Columbia Records. Watch the song's lyric video HERE .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|TRAV13SO de EMExCE
|369
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Thu
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr 2
|Tony
|93
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC