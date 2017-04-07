Dreamcar Shares New Song 'Born To Lie...

Dreamcar Shares New Song 'Born To Lie', Self-Titled Debut Album Now Available for Pre-Order

DREAMCAR today released "Born To Lie", the expansive second track off their self-titled debut album, due out May 12 via Columbia Records. Watch the song's lyric video HERE .

