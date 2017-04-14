Dreamcar Shares New Son 'All Of the Dead Girls' from Self-Titled Album
DREAMCAR today released "All of the Dead Girls", the infectious third track off their self-titled debut album, due out May 12 via Columbia Records. Watch the song's lyric video HERE Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant downloads of "All of the Dead Girls" and previously released tracks "Kill For Candy" and "Born To Lie".
