Doug Bowers named new CEO of Banc of California in Santa Ana
Doug Bowers has been named president and chief executive officer of the troubled Santa Ana-based Banc of California, the company said Thursday. Hugh Boyle, who took the interim role after the departure of CEO Steven Sugarman, will return to his role as chief risk officer.
