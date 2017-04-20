Doctors, Pharmacists Charged In $40M ...

Doctors, Pharmacists Charged In $40M Kickback Scheme

12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

SANTA ANA - A Beverly Hills couple was among more than two dozen doctors, pharmacists, and business owners charged Thursday in an alleged $40 million kickback scheme. Prosecutors say Tanya Moreland King, 37, and her husband Christopher King, 38, the owners of medical billing and medical management companies Monarch Medical Group, Inc, King Medical Management, Inc. and One Source Laboratories, Inc. orchestrated a complex insurance fraud scheme of recruiting doctors and pharmacists to prescribe unnecessary treatment for workers' compensation insurance patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

