DMX Cancels Tour Dates Due to 'Medical Emergency,' Friends Fear Relapse
DMX is pulling the plug on several tour dates, and his people say it's because of an unspecified medical issue. X was supposed to do a show Tuesday night in Santa Ana, CA ... but the venue informed ticket holders the show had been canceled due to a "medical emergency."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Bird
|635
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|116
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC