DMV opens new self-service kiosk at UCI - first in state
The tall yellow machine is especially helpful to those who procrastinate, and where better to stick an experimental one than on a college campus, home to students waiting until the last moment to turn in that report for History 101? Actually, the Department of Motor Vehicles plopped California's first-ever vehicle-registration kiosk outside of its field offices here for a very simple reason. So the kiosk, on the second floor over the campus Police Department, was recently installed to provide "an additional resource for the campus," said Julianna Bayley, spokeswoman for the UCI Transportation and Distribution Services.
