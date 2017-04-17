DMV opens new self-service kiosk at U...

DMV opens new self-service kiosk at UCI - first in state

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

The tall yellow machine is especially helpful to those who procrastinate, and where better to stick an experimental one than on a college campus, home to students waiting until the last moment to turn in that report for History 101? Actually, the Department of Motor Vehicles plopped California's first-ever vehicle-registration kiosk outside of its field offices here for a very simple reason. So the kiosk, on the second floor over the campus Police Department, was recently installed to provide "an additional resource for the campus," said Julianna Bayley, spokeswoman for the UCI Transportation and Distribution Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... 13 hr misbehaved 8
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... 14 hr Georgia Levin 2
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 21 hr Simps 380
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) 22 hr Green Light Free 98
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) Mon Hitler 124
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Mon Trainass 1
Placentia Metrolink Station (Mar '12) Apr 16 PLACENTIA METROLINK 30
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC