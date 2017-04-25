Detectives arrest man for contacting teen via Facebook, planning to meet at motel
A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of sending messages to a 13-year-old girl and then planning to meet at a motel, Santa Ana police said Tuesday, April 25. "The messages became highly inappropriate, soliciting sex from the victim," Santa Ana police said in a statement. "Martinez was well aware the victim was underage."
