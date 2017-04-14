Consulate donation helps first-genera...

Consulate donation helps first-generation CSUF students

Mario Cuevas, consul of Mexico in Santa Ana, visited Cal State Fullerton on April 11 to celebrate a donation from the consulate to the Abrego Scholars, first-generation college students. The university will match the $23,000 donation so that 23 students can each receive a $2,000 scholarship.

