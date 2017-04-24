Coach who barricaded himself in El Modena High School arrested
Michael Snitzler, 26, of Santa Ana, was booked into the Orange County jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition on a school campus, Orange police Sgt. Jennifer Amat said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|concerned res
|116
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Mr share the Culo
|632
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC