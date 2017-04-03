Christina El Moussa Gets a Makeover a...

Christina El Moussa Gets a Makeover and Speaks at Expo About Ex Tarek and Flip or Flop

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

The 33-year-old blonde traded in her straight hair for a sassy, curly hairstyle at the 2017 Real Estate Wealth Expo in Chicago Sunday. "Had so much fun presenting at the real estate expo ... now back to Cali... [peace] out Chicago," Christina wrote on Instagram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 9 hr Cheerup 6
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 11 hr Truchas 625
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Sun Tony 93
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Sat Iphonemodest552 53
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... Mar 31 Frogface Kate 190
News City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16) Mar 30 Friend 3
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 29 Iphonemodest552 18
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC