CEO admits he counterfeited well-known flea medicine for pets
Paul S. Rodriguez Jr., 48, who headed Action Packing and Design Inc. in Santa Ana, California, signed a sealed plea agreement admitting that between July 2015 and December 2016, he sent counterfeit labels and packaging to Houston, marked falsely as the well-known trademarks Frontline, Frontline Plus and Merial.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Green Light Free
|626
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|18 hr
|Cheerup
|6
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Tony
|93
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Mar 31
|Frogface Kate
|190
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|Friend
|3
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
