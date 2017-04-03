Card declined, man attacks clerks

Card declined, man attacks clerks

19 hrs ago

SANTA ANA, CA - A man attacked clerks at a California convenience store after his debit card was declined. Police are seeking the public's help in locating the man, whose card was declined Feb. 11, 2017, when he was trying to buy a pack of M&M candy.

