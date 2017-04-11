Car crashes into Fountain Valley house after chase from Santa Ana; 4...
A vehicle pursuit that began in Santa Ana ended when the driver and his three passengers smashed into a house in Fountain Valley shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 11, police said. Officers spotted a gray Toyota sedan without license plates near McFadden Avenue and Newhope Street and attempted to pull the car over, but it sped off, Commander Jeffrey Smith said.
