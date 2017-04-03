California pension fund is latest to scrap some active managers

A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said. The Orange County Employees Retirement System is the latest institutional investor to scrap some of its active managers, stemming from a consultant's recommendation to avoid high fees and subpar performance in its $14.1 billion investment portfolio, according to a notice posted online this week.

