California members of Congress worry Homeland Security isn't taking...

California members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus said Tuesday that they still feel Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is dismissing their stories about misbehaving immigration officials. "The secretary was very evasive in answering specific questions, so I'm still really disappointed in his refusal to acknowledge that while he may think that he's putting out a certain directive, that directive is not being followed in the streets," said Rep. Norma Torres .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.