Calif. cities lift medical marijuana delivery ban: Is L.A. Next?
Under the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, enacted Jan. 1, 2016, California authorized the delivery of medical marijuana by licensed dispensaries to qualified patients but allowed municipalities to ban such deliveries. After initially imposing such a ban, San Jose and other California cities have recently lifted the prohibition and other municipalities have considered doing the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Bird
|635
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|116
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC