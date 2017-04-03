CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' Video
There are 1 comment on the FireHouse.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' Video. In it, FireHouse.com reports that:
April 05--The city of San Luis Obispo will pay up to $70,000 -- higher than the $50,000 previously estimated -- for an investigator's report into the roles of two high ranking San Luis Obispo city officials in creating a spoof video allegedly sexually objectifying firefighters. The video -- shown at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on Jan. 20 -- was produced by SLO Fire Chief Garret Olson and depicts chamber employees jokingly refer to "hot" and "shirtless" firefighters.
#1 2 hrs ago
Nothing short of misconduct and abusive at that, the city manager and chief of the SLOFD should be terminated.
This is disgusting especially for families
