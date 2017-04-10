Brit man jailed in US for attempting to hire hitman to kill ex-wife during child support battle
A British man has been jailed in the US for attempting to have his ex-wife murdered during a court battle over child maintenance payments. William John Wallace, 36, who lives in Santa Ana, California, tried to have his ex-wife killed during the course of family court proceedings, the Orange County District Attorney said.
