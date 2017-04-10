Brit man jailed in US for attempting ...

Brit man jailed in US for attempting to hire hitman to kill ex-wife during child support battle

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A British man has been jailed in the US for attempting to have his ex-wife murdered during a court battle over child maintenance payments. William John Wallace, 36, who lives in Santa Ana, California, tried to have his ex-wife killed during the course of family court proceedings, the Orange County District Attorney said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) 2 hr Musikologist 14
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 9 O TOWN 370
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Apr 6 Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Apr 6 Green light free 628
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC