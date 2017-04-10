Brea man sentenced to prison for $9 million mortgage-modification fraud

SANTA ANA A Brea man who admitted to running a multi-million-dollar mortgage-modification fraud apologized Monday as a federal judge sentenced him to more than eight years in prison. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ordered Bryan D'Antonio to serve 97 months in prison, 12 months in a halfway house, three years of supervised probation and to pay back $3 million in restitution.

