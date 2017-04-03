Bishop Briggs preps for her Coachella debut with El Rey gig
Singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs will kick off her first headlining North American tour at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13, ahead of making her Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival debut in Indio on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
