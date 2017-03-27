Bascom buys Villas at Tustin for $94 mln
The Bascom Group, LLC has acquired Villas at Tustin Apartments , a 406-unit infill apartment community located in the heart of Orange County, California. The $94.0 million sale closed on March 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|27 min
|Truchas
|625
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|Tony
|93
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Sun
|Butch
|5
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|190
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|Friend
|3
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC