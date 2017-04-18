BART hires new police chief from Santa Ana

Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido, left, looks on as Chief of Police Carlos Rojas describes the details of a hit and run accident that killed three teenagers on Halloween during a news conference Monday, Nov. 3, 2014, in Santa Ana, Calif. Jaquinn Bell, 31, of Orange drove a black Honda SUV through a marked crosswalk on Friday near an elementary school in Santa Ana, hitting 13-year-old twin sisters Lexi and Lexandra Perez and their friend Andrea Gonzalez, police said.

