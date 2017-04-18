BART hires new police chief from Sant...

BART hires new police chief from Santa Ana

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido, left, looks on as Chief of Police Carlos Rojas describes the details of a hit and run accident that killed three teenagers on Halloween during a news conference Monday, Nov. 3, 2014, in Santa Ana, Calif. Jaquinn Bell, 31, of Orange drove a black Honda SUV through a marked crosswalk on Friday near an elementary school in Santa Ana, hitting 13-year-old twin sisters Lexi and Lexandra Perez and their friend Andrea Gonzalez, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... 2 hr Solarman 10
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation 6 hr Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 12 hr Vic 383
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... 23 hr Solarman 1
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Thu Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Tue Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 21 at 2:49AM PDT

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC