Banc of California CEO paid more than $10M last year

Steven Sugarman, the former Banc of California chief executive, received $10.05 million in compensation in 2016, roughly four times the amount he was paid in 2015, and a severance package of $8.1 million, according to documents filed April 17 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On Jan. 12, the Securities and Exchange Commission launched a probe of the Santa Ana-based bank, which has assets of roughly $11 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.