Arrest made in the Santa Ana shooting death of Tustin man in bar parking lot

Augustin Ceja, 19, was arrested by Santa Ana police and booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Mauricio Martinez. Martinez was found with a gun shot wound to his upper torso in the parking lot at the Casa Del Rey Bar at 230 W. Warner Avenue on Tuesday, April 11, shortly after midnight.

