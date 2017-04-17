Abandoned Santa Ana house catches fir...

Abandoned Santa Ana house catches fire, but is quickly extinguished

Firefighters spent about 20 minutes Monday evening putting out a fire in a boarded-up, abandoned house in an industrial area of Santa Ana, safety officials said. Firefighters received a call at about 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, of a fire at the abandoned one-story, single-family residence on the 2600 block of South Orange Avenue, said Capt.

