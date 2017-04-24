A look at immigrants in the U.S. without legal status - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST
In this June 22, 2016 photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. A report released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center showed the number of immigrants in the country illegally fell to 11 million in 2015 from six years earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Bird
|635
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|116
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC