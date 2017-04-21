3 Orange County residents convicted i...

3 Orange County residents convicted in $10 million mortgage-modification fraud

A federal jury in Virginia on Friday convicted three Orange County residents accused of scamming hundreds of people of at least $10 million. Sammy Araya, 41, of Santa Ana, Michael Henderson, 49, of Costa Mesa, and Jen Seko, 36, of Anaheim are facing decades in prison for their roles in a nationwide home-modification scam that targeted homeowners facing foreclosure.

