29 Orange County schools receive high academic honor
The hallway walls at Samueli Academy i Santa Ana were designed to inspire students. The design side of the school features names of famous designers, quotes from famous designers, colleges of design and types of jobs in design.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Simps
|382
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Tue
|misbehaved
|8
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Tue
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Green Light Free
|98
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|Apr 17
|Hitler
|124
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Placentia Metrolink Station (Mar '12)
|Apr 16
|PLACENTIA METROLINK
|30
