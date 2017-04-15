19-year-old found dead in Santa Ana gang-related shooting
Santa Ana police investigators are looking for information about a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. At about 2:10 a.m. police got calls about a man down on the sidewalk at 621 E. Chestnut Avenue.
