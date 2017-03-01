Vizio Can't Shake Video Privacy Lawsuit
In a blow to Vizio, a federal judge has refused to dismiss allegations that the smart TV manufacturer violated a federal video privacy law by sharing information about consumers with ad tech companies and data brokers. U.S. District Court Judge Josephine Staton in Santa Ana, California.
