Vizio Can't Shake Video Privacy Lawsuit

50 min ago Read more: MediaPost

In a blow to Vizio, a federal judge has refused to dismiss allegations that the smart TV manufacturer violated a federal video privacy law by sharing information about consumers with ad tech companies and data brokers. U.S. District Court Judge Josephine Staton in Santa Ana, California.

