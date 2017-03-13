Trial begins for Santa Ana man accuse...

Trial begins for Santa Ana man accused of trying to have ex-wife...

SANTA ANA A Santa Ana man bitter over a child-custody battle with his ex-wife plotted to pay $30,000 to a hit man to make the woman "disappear," a prosecutor said Wednesday. But what William John Wallace, now 36, didn't know was that the supposed hit man was actually an undercover Orange County sheriff's detective who recorded their conversations, authorities said.

