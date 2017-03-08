Three Rescued from CA House Fire

March 12--SANTA ANA -- Five people were injured, including a woman in her 30s with life-threatening injuries, in a house fire that killed three dogs and four cats Saturday night. The fire was reported about 11:45 p.m. at a single-story home in the 4800 block of Morningside Ave. On their way to the home, firefighters learned people were trapped inside.

