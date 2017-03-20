Theatre Out, Orange County's LGBT the...

Theatre Out, Orange County's LGBT theater, will close April 1

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

The founder of Theatre Out, Jack Millis, left, artistic director, David Carnevale, managing director, and Joey Baital, right, producing director pose together at the Empire Theater in Santa Ana in 2009. Mills left Theatre Out in 2011 and Carnevale and Baital have announced that the company will shut down after its current production, "Two Thirds Home," closes April 1. Theatre Out's part rock 'n' roll musical, part concert 2009 production of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," starring Michelle Hernandez and Darius Rose, helped TO put its stamp on downtown Santa Ana's Empire Theatre, then the company's new home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Wed Spotted Girl 15
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ... Tue Testos Terrone 6
anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09) Tue Rebeka 6
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... Mar 21 Paco 8
Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions? Mar 20 pwrof3 1
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Mar 19 traffic in Irvine 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC