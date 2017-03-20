Theatre Out, Orange County's LGBT theater, will close April 1
The founder of Theatre Out, Jack Millis, left, artistic director, David Carnevale, managing director, and Joey Baital, right, producing director pose together at the Empire Theater in Santa Ana in 2009. Mills left Theatre Out in 2011 and Carnevale and Baital have announced that the company will shut down after its current production, "Two Thirds Home," closes April 1. Theatre Out's part rock 'n' roll musical, part concert 2009 production of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," starring Michelle Hernandez and Darius Rose, helped TO put its stamp on downtown Santa Ana's Empire Theatre, then the company's new home.
