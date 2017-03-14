The Chicken Lady: How One Woman Changed the Chicken Ordinance of Santa Ana

Precious the hen strolls around her owner Sharon Portman's backyard, unafraid of everything - not the humans, with whom she is amiable, and certainly not the three dogs, with whom she shares the yard and who know from experience that she will peck them if they get too frisky. Precious is unaware of the hours of research, the city council meetings and the altercations with Animal Services that Portman endured five years ago to change a Santa Ana city regulation that would have prevented Precious from living in her coop, now sitting between the house and the side wall of the yard.

