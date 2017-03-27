Suspect in Santa Ana hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist turns himself in
Luis Eduardo Distancia, 46, of Santa Ana was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury or death after his Ford Econoline was implicated in a March 17 collision that left a motorcyclist dead. Luis Eduardo Distancia, 46, of Santa Ana was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury or death after his Ford Econoline was implicated in a March 17 collision that left a motorcyclist dead.
