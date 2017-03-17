Suicidal O.C. Teacher Scheduled to be Sentenced for Sexual Assault
An English teacher who slashed his own throat following his conviction for sexually assaulting a teenage relative of his live-in girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced in Santa Ana today, if the judge doesn't grant him a new trial. Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach was out of custody on bail during his trial.
