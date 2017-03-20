Street style: What they are wearing at the 4th Street Market in Santa Ana
Natalie Ortega, 15, of Santa Ana shows off an outfit completely thrifted from Goodwill at 4th Street Market. Natalie Ortega, 15, of Santa Ana wears a flower patterned top and a Coldwater Creek orange jacket, both purchased from Goodwill at 4th Street Market.
