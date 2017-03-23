Shooting wounds man in alley behind C...

Shooting wounds man in alley behind Costa Mesa taverns

12 hrs ago

COSTA MESA A shooting in an alley behind two taverns sent an man to a local hospital Sunday evening, March 26. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in an alley behind The Boulevard Bar and the Goat Hill Tavern, both on the 1800 block of Newport Boulevard. An adult male found wounded in the alley was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, Sgt.

